Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
(765) 474-1111
Patsy Fay Merrell


1943 - 2020
Patsy Fay Merrell Obituary
Patsy Fay Merrell

Lafayette - Patsy Fay Merrell, born May 20, 1943, to the late Neal and Ellen (Runions) Fultz in Harrogate, TN. On May 30, 1959 she married Robert A Merrell and he passed away on February 16, 2015. Patsy loved her family and getting-together with her many brothers and sisters. She loved to cook, and she was very good at it! She enjoyed family, flowers, gardening and antiques.

Surviving are children, Joyce (Mike) Schimmel, Kelly (Paul) Spitznagle, and Laurence Merrell; grand-children, Jessica (Adam) Deetz, Angie (Adam) Hedden, Ashlyn (Robert) Hughes, Amber (Kyle) Mitchell, and Dustin Merrell; and ten great grand-children; sisters, Diana Floyd and Brenda (Fred) Lind, and brother, Floyd (Rita) Fultz.

Preceded in death by a grandson Derek Merrell and siblings Albert Fultz, Edward Fultz, Francis Wilson, Eugene Fultz, Jack Fultz, Wilma Smith, Barbara McTigue, Renda Kline and Neal Fultz, Jr. Due to the Covid-19 Virus a Private service will be held Wednesday March 2020. Burial IOOF Memorial Gardens Delphi, Indiana. Memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Foundation.

Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020
