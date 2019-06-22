|
Patsy J. Davis
Frankfort - Patsy J. Davis, 71, Frankfort, Ind., died June 20, 2019 at her home, following a lengthy illness. She was born March 17, 1948 in Frankfort, Ind. to Cecil & Grace (Sexton) Dearth. She married Jack D. Davis on March 28, 1971 at the Hope Church in Frankfort and he survives. Mrs. Davis was a 1966 graduate of Frankfort Senior High School and a lifelong Frankfort resident. She worked as a secretary for Purdue Air Force ROTC from 1966-1972, was a teacher's aide at Lincoln Grade School, was the Superior Court secretary, for Judge Kathy Smith, retiring from there in 2009. Patsy was a member of the St. Matthew United Methodist Church. She was a former longtime member of the Hope Methodist Church. She especially enjoyed her family and grandsons. Patsy also enjoyed sewing, traveling and playing the clarinet in the Frankfort Fun Time Band. She is survived by her husband: Jack D. Davis of Frankfort, 2 sons: Chad (Becky) Davis of Michigantown and Craig (Stephanie) Davis of Michigantown, 5 sisters: Phyllis (Carroll) Henderson of Frankfort, Loretta Watson of Anderson, Mary (Garry) McCutchan of Crawfordsville, Bonnie Dirbas of Mulberry, Martha (Bill) Moudy of Frankfort, 3 Grandsons: Colton, Cayne & Lane and 11 Nieces and Nephews whom she was very close to. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant brother, Robert Earl Dearth, 2 brothers-in-law, Tim Dirbas and Wayne Watson and two granddaughters, Hope & Faith Davis. Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Goodwin Funeral Home, 200 S. Main St., Frankfort. Funeral Celebration will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will follow the services in Bunnell Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to TPA Park or Hope in the Harvest Missions. Please visit goodwinfuneralhome.com, where you may leave a personal message with the family.
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 22, 2019