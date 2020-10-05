1/1
Patsy Lee DeLay
Patsy Lee DeLay

Lafayette - Patsy Lee DeLay, 84, of Lafayette, died October 3, 2020, at Rosewalk Village in Lafayette.

She was born in Talbot on September 28, 1936, to the late Chester and Lou E. Payne. Patsy attended Ambia High School and worked as a Supervisor in the Screening Department at CTS Microelectronics in West Lafayette.

Patsy enjoyed watching sports like football and gymnastics but her favorite sport was figure skating. She enjoyed it so much that nothing could disturb her while it was on. She was treated to trips to see Stars on Ice with Scott Hamilton and Kurt Browning as well as to other figure skating shows. She also enjoyed musical theater and attended shows in New York and Chicago. In her younger years she enjoyed waterskiing. Patsy also liked birdwatching, loved hummingbirds, and flowers, especially iris.

She is survived by her children, Gordan Neil Little of Chesterton, Lisa (Scott) Little Stearman of Ten Mile, TN, Randy L. Lawrick of Linden, and daughter, Cynthia S. (Tim) Dalton of Linden; a sister, Diane Williams of Veedersburg, IN; 3 grandchildren, Jason D. (Annamarie) Nutt of Martinez, GA, Tanya S. (Brent) Edwards of Linden, and Elizabeth A. (Chris) Freeman of Crawfordsville; 12 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great granddaughter.

Patsy was preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Lou E. Payne; brother, Wayne Payne; sisters, Donna Spear, Fern Little, Jessie Tartar, and Delores Rainwater; and a great-great grandchild, Mason Handy.

Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until time of service at 2:00 pm, Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd., Lafayette, IN 47909 with Minister Michael Little officiating.

Interment will follow at Locust Grove Cemetery in Pine Village.

Share memories, leave condolences, and sign the guest book at www.soller-baker.com






Published in Journal & Courier from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes & Crematory
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
(765) 474-1111
