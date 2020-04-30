|
Patty Houpt Byers
Salem, OR. - March 17, 1947 - April 22, 2020
Patty Houpt Byers, 73, of Salem, OR, died at 11:45pm on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.
Born March 17, 1947 in Lawrence County, Indiana, she was the daughter of Lloyd and Ilene Houpt.
She married Richard D. Byers, Jr. on December 19, 1970 and he survives. She retired from the Tippecanoe School Corporation as an elementary school teacher at Klondike Elementary. She was a member of the West Lafayette Baptist Church and a former member of the Avoca Baptist Church.
She was a 1965 graduate of Needmore High School, attended Indiana State University and she graduated from Indiana University.
She loved to travel the country to see the wildlife and beautiful scenery. She loved flowering plants of all kinds and shared cuttings from her gardens with friends and relatives.
Survivors include her husband, Richard of Salem, OR.; two sons, Bradley of Loveland, CO, and Brett of Astoria, OR.; one sister, Nancy Merchen of Savannah, GA.; one brother David Houpt of Mitchell, IN.
The family asks that friends consider memorial contributions to your local animal shelter, the Avoca Baptist Church or to disabled veterans organizations.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020