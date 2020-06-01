Patty J. Prichard Cavanaugh
1953 - 2020
Indianapolis - Patty J. Prichard Cavanaugh, 66, of Indianapolis, passed away Thursday-May 28, 2020 at 12:05 pm at Eskenazi Hospital, Indianapolis. She was born June 15, 1953 in Greenfield, IA, to the late Fred & Helen Bobo Prichard. Her marriage was to Charles Louis "Lou" Cavanaugh in Greenwood, IN, on November 1, 1980, and he survives. She was a 1970 graduate of Bridgewater-Fontenelle High School in Fontenelle, IA, and attended Northwest Missouri State College. She was a homemaker, drove a school bus for the Greenwood School District, and was grooming dogs for the past 10 years. She was a member of St. Marks Catholic Church in Indianapolis, and attended All Saints Catholic Church in Logansport. She enjoyed oil painting, her flower gardens, and loved her Golden Retrievers, which she raised and sold to loving families for many years. She dearly loved her children and grandchildren, and spending time with her family. Surviving: husband-Charles "Lou" Cavanaugh of Indianapolis; daughters-Amanda & Dr. Ben Anderson of Delphi, Allison J. Cavanaugh of Indianapolis; sons-Joe & Beth Cavanaugh, and Don & Margarita Cavanaugh of Indianapolis; sisters-Joan Moore of Indianapolis, Mary & Clifford Clayton of Pocahontas, IA; brothers-Paul & Melanie Prichard of Clemson, SC, Jay & Barbara Prichard of Billings, MT, Don & Stephanie Prichard of Greenwood; 6 grandchildren. Services: Graveside service will be Wednesday at 11am at Brown Church Cemetery near Rockfield. Pastor Ken Smith officiating. Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi, in charge of arrangements. http://www.abbottfuneralhome.com




Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Brown Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Abbott Funeral Home - Delphi
421 E Main Street
Delphi, IN 46923
(765) 564-4452
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
