Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Simplicity Funeral Care
1608 Schuyler Avenue
Lafayette, IN 47904
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Simplicity Funeral Care
1608 Schuyler Avenue
Lafayette, IN 47904
1945 - 2019
Patty Oliver Obituary
Patty Oliver

West Lafayette - Patty Kay (Lee) Oliver, 74, of West Lafayette, passed away September 19, 2019 at St. Anthony's Healthcare with her husband and daughter at her side.

She was born May 31, 1945 in Lafayette, to the late John R. and Maggie Katherine (Baker) Lee. On August 3, 1989 she married Joel Oliver in Brown County and he survives.

Patty was a homemaker who enjoyed gardening, flea markets, camping, fishing and traveling to Florida. She loved her dog "Tippy" and parrots "PJ" and "Echo".

Along with her husband, Joel, she is survived by her children: Tammy (Douglas) Gick of Otterbein, Tina (Cliff) Love of Ft. Myers, FL and Debbie Smith (Kevin Horn) of Lafayette; step-children: Cathy (James) McCoy of Williamsport, Gordon Oliver of Lafayette, Joel Oliver, III of Lafayette, Tina (Frank) Wolf of West Lafayette; brother James Lee, sister, Mary (Dave) Holscher. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and her beloved parrots, "PJ" and "Echo".

She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Terry, Jr.; grand-daughter Tamara Dawn.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 pm Monday, September 23, 2019 at Simplicity Funeral Care with Pastor Anthony Carson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to the Almost Home Humane Society - www.almosthomehumane.org. Share memories and condolences online at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 21, 2019
