Lafayette - Paul Andrew Etter, 55, passed away June 27, 2019. He was born on April 23, 1964 in Lafayette to Leonard and Rosalie Etter of Lafayette. He graduated from Harrison High School in 1982 and attended Ball State and Purdue Universities. On August 24, 1991 he married Elizabeth B. Johnson and she survives. Paul worked in construction, ALCOA, farming and recently he was self-employed working on equipment.



He was interested in genealogy and worked on several family histories. For several years he worked with the Boy Scouts and accompanied his sons to Boundary Waters twice, and to Philmont Scout Ranch in Cimarron, New Mexico. Paul helped the Scouts cook ham and beans at the Feast of the Hunters Moon. He loved to read and learn new things. Paul also enjoyed taking care of his cows.



Surviving along with his wife are his children Kelsey (Brandon) Littrell, Heidi, Max, Emily, Will, Kaiser and Bianca all of Lafayette. Also surviving are his grandchildren Ares, Sawyer, Mason and Kaisley, a brother Steve (Lisa) Etter and a sister Chris (Jamie). A memorial service will be at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to NAMI or Tippecanoe Law Enforcement.