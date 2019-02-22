|
Paul Allen Richards
Brook - Paul Allen Richards, age 78, of Brook passed away Tuesday February 19, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. Paul was born in Rensselaer on August 12, 1940 the son of Charles and Irene (Murphy) Richards. He attended Rensselaer schools.
Paul worked at Northway Products for 33 years. He worked as bartender and cooked for many restaurants through the years. He loved to cook and was the chef at the Pub for years. He enjoyed working for the Newton County Election polls. He attended St. Augustine Church of Rensselaer. Among the many things Paul loved to do besides cooking, was going to auctions and antiquing. Paul was argumentative about politics, depending on what side you were on and he always had a great sense of humor. He will be greatly missed by friends and family.
Paul is survived by two sisters: Maxine (husband Harold) Honn and Janet (husband Walter) Burton. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers: Thomas and Chuck, two sisters: Betty Honn and Judy Reid and niece: Melissa Scheurich.
Friends may visit with the family Saturday February 23, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. (CST) until 12:00 p.m. at Steinke Funeral Home of Rensselaer. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 12:00 noon at the Steinke Funeral Home of Rensselaer with Father Paul W. Cochran officiating. Burial will follow at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Rensselaer. Share memories and condolences at www.SteinkeFuneralHome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 22, 2019