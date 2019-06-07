|
Paul E. Larson
- - Paul E. Larson, 95, died June 5, 2019 at Wesley Manor Retirement Community. He was born January 10, 1924 in Lake County, Indiana to Ernest K. and Lily D. (Meyer) Larson. He married Barbara Dobson on August 18, 1945 in Frankfort, and she survives.
Paul was a 1942 graduate of Rossville High School, where he later in life served two terms on the school board. He was an honorary chapter farmer in the Rossville FFA. He also attended Purdue University. Paul was a lifetime farmer. In his early years, he raised pure bread Hampshire hogs. The high of his career was having the Grand Champion pen of 3 barrows at the International Livestock Show in Chicago. In 1999, he was the Clinton County Soil and Water Farmer of the Year.
Paul was a 70 year member of the Geetingsville Presbyterian Church, where he served on the church board and was a Sunday school teacher for many years. He was a past member of the Frankfort Moose Lodge and the Beard Lodge. He loved to play cards and dominos, and was a member of the "Sunday Night Club". One of his greatest joys was watching his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren show pigs at the county fairs.
Surviving along with his wife: Barbara are his: Sons: Ron (Cheryl) Larson of rural Frankfort, J.B. Larson of Lafayette, Daughter: Jill (Ron) Blackwell of rural Frankfort, Sister: Florence Dorsey of Wesley Manor in Frankfort, 5 Grandchildren: Gretchen (Randy) Welk, Griffin (Kevin) Morgan, Greg Larson, Jessie Blackwell, and Robin Blackwell, 2 Great Grandchildren: Grady and Cooper Welk
He was preceded in death by his parents.
In accordance with Paul's wishes, no services are planned. Burial will be in Geetingsville Cemetery at a later date. Archer-Weston Funeral & Cremation Center and Clinton County Crematory are honored to assist the Larson family with arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to Geetingsville Presbyterian Church, 2037 E. State Rd. 26, Frankfort and Clinton County Cancer Fund, 241 S. Broadway, Frankfort. Please visit archerweston.com, where you may share a personal message with the family.
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 7, 2019