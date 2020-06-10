Paul Jansen
Lafayette - Paul Jansen, 89, of Lafayette passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 at Rosewalk Village.
He was born October 29, 1930 in Lafayette, to the late John L. Jansen and Clara (Obermeyer) Jansen. He graduated from Lafayette Jefferson High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Army Reserves. Paul worked as a Butcher before working for Egyptian Lacquer as a Bookkeeper and later in Industrial Sales.
In 1949 he married Phylis Panlener. She preceded him in death on (date).
He was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church where he served as a Lecter. Paul retired to Florida for 6 months out of the year where he enjoyed golfing and fishing.
Surviving are his children: Richard Jansen of Lafayette, Charles (wife, Gayle) Jansen of Antioch, David (wife, Ellie) Jansen of (city) and Barbara (husband, Michael) Kurt of (city); siblings: Catherine Williams, George Jansen and Robert Jansen. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Along with his wife, Phylis, he is preceded in death by his parents, brother Williams Jansen and sister Rose Brown.
No service scheduled at this time. Share memories and condolences online at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com
Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.