Paul Noble, 66, of Goodland, Indiana, was found dead in his home on July 25, 2020 at 10:50 am (CDT). He was the son of the late Clarence & Sarah Messer Noble. Born May 21, 1954 in Rensselaer, Indiana, and graduated from Sheldon Illinois high school, and worked at Ad Kev, Goodland, Indiana for 25 years, retiring from their maintenance department.



Paul was married in Goodland, Indiana to Sue Childress Noble and she preceded him in death August 5, 2018 in Watseka, Illinois. He is survived by 2 daughters, Jamie Bank, (husband, Dallas), Converse, TX and Janell Noble, (companion,Dewayne Waibel), Remington, IN, and 3 sons, Josh Noble, Hawaii, Ryan Ruisard, (companion, Alisa), Risenstone, MD, and Joe Ruisard, (companion, Karen), Goodland, IN, Grandfather of 10 and 2 grand dogs, and Great Grandfather of 4, 1 brother, Jack Noble, (wife, Mary), Rossville, Illinois and 2 sisters, Violet Tretiak, and Carolyn Trumble, (husband, Walter) both of Norton, WA. and 1 sister-in-law, Joyce Noble, preceded in death by 2 brothers and 2 sisters.



His wish was to be cremated, a celebration of life will be held on Sunday, August 2, 2020, from 1:00 pm - ???. Memorials may be made in his name to a Local Pet Shelter in your area. Gerts Funeral Home, Goodland, IN has the honor of serving the family.









