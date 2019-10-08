|
Paul Pycke
Attica - Paul Pycke, 90, Attica, passed away in the Illiana VA Medical Center, Danville, IL on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 1:25 p.m.
Paul was born in East Moline, Illinois on November 4, 1928. He was the son of the late Alphonse and Edna (Armtrout) Pycke. He was a life resident of Attica, attending Attica High School. After school, Paul worked as an over-the-road truck driver for B.R. Pittman Trucking Company in Hillsboro until entering the Army in 1950. While in the service, Paul was trained in heavy equipment operation. At the time of his honorable discharge he had attained the rank of Sergeant (t).
After the service, Paul began his career as a self-employed heavy equipment operator. He worked in the Fountain and Warren County area clearing land for his farmer friends and doing bulldozing work for area people.
He was a life member of the V.F.W. Post # 3318 in Attica and had served as a trustee. He was a member of the Moose Lodge # 1482 of Attica. In his spare time he enjoyed tinkering in his garage and working on vehicles. He was an excellent welder which helped him repair his equipment. He also enjoyed relaxing in front of the television, while he watched his favorite sport, football.
On December 11, 1954, Paul married Mildred "Milly " Jeanette Mears in Williamsport, IN. Millie preceded him in death on October 7, 2003.
Paul leaves behind his granddaughter, Carri (Hank) Piper, Attica; four great-grandchildren, Morgan (Seth) Rooze, Sam, Steve and Jackson Piper; two great great-grandchildren, Tate and Rendyn Rooze; a companion of 15 years, Vickie Morris, Attica; a special daughter-in-law, Cheryl Pycke, Indianapolis; two sisters, Clara Minnick, Veedersburg and Catherine Elmore, Williamsport; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a son, Stephen Pycke along with a sister, Mary Jane Owens.
Friends may call at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Thursday, October 10th, from 4:00 p.m. until service time at 7:00 p.m. Inurnment with military honors will be held in the Riverside Cemetery, on Saturday, October 19th, at 10:30 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in the Journal & Courier on Oct. 8, 2019