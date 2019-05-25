|
Paul Yoakum
Naples, FL - Paul Yoakum, 81, passed away on March 7th in Naples, Fl He was born Aug 29, 1937 in Hammond, In to Margaret and Harold Yoakum. He was a graduate of Jefferson High School in Lafayette Indiana. In High School, Paul enjoyed playing football. and wrestling. Following high school, Paul entered the Military and became a Marine. After retirement, Paul was an avid golfer and you could always find him on the golf course. He was a member of the Moose Lodge and the American Legion.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Mary Yoakum Trobaugh. He is survived by his companion Linda Foster, brothers Harold Yoakum (Cocoa, Fl) , George Yoakum (Cocoa, Fl) and Frank Stull (Rita) Battleground, In. He is also survived by his children, Steve Yoakum of Indianapolis, In and three daughters, Debbie, Lori and Janice Yoakum of Lafayette, and several grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 25, 2019