Paula Mantica Rose
Lafayette - Paula Mantica Rose, 56 years old, of Lafayette, Indiana passed away peacefully on the sunny winter morning of February 22, 2020.
Paula was born in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Nancy and William Turner. Growing up, she attended Southern High School and went on to receive her Bachelor's Degree in Special Education from Purdue University, where she also worked in the Student Housing Department throughout her academic pursuit and beyond.
Paula was always full of life with a contagious smile, spreading joy and laughter wherever she would go. Her kind soul and passion for children led her to spend her career working for Lafayette School Corporation and in the office of the Board of Education, as well as volunteering at Faith Church. In her free time, she loved to relax and read a good book as well as spend time with her friends and family, especially her two sons, whom she lived for.
Her nephew, Keath Holmquist, and her parents, Nancy and William Turner, precede her in death.
She is survived by her husband, Garry Rose, her sons, Alejandro and Estevan Mantica, her step-children, Blake (Graham Onak) and Brendan Rose, her sisters, Wanda Holmquist and Valinda Harrell (Brian), her brother, Michael Turner (Carrie), her granddaughter, Eva Mantica, and her biological father, Jim Sinclair. She is also survived by her many beloved nieces and nephews and their families.
Visitation will be held at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd., Lafayette, IN 47909 on Thursday, February 27, 2020 between 1:00-3:00 PM, followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 3:00 PM with the Gravesite Service directly after.
Immediately following the Gravesite Service, there will be a celebratory gathering for friends and family of Paula. Starter foods will be provided, and all are welcome! Details will be made available at the Services. You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020