Paula R. Dillard



Lafayette - Paula R. Dillard, 73, of Lafayette, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at IU Health Arnett Hospital. She was born November 7, 1945, in Marlow, TX, to the late George and Ruby (Salkill) Little.



Paula married Charles R. Dillard in 1981 and he preceded her in death in 2002.



Paula was the Administrator in the Agriculture Communications Department for Purdue University and retired in 2011.



She was a member of Stidham United Methodist Church, Tippecanoe County Historical Society, Order of the Eastern Star and Dulcimer Society.



Surviving are her children Scott E. (Kelly) Harvey, Bruce A. Harvey, Kay (Ron) Hurst all residing in Lafayette, stepchildren Dennis (Kathy) Dillard of Lafayette, Tim (Deb) Dillard of Mt. Juliet, TN, Robert (Barb) Dillard of Brookston., 12 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Also surviving is her sister Carolyn Montgomery of Westfield. Paula was preceded in death by her step son Mike Dillard and grandson Robert Herrera and Georgia Anna (GA) Reger.



Visitation will be from 5:00 pm until the time of the memorial service at 7:00 pm on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Stidham United Methodist Church, 5300 South 175 West, Lafayette, Rev. Darin Hendrey officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Stidham United Methodist Church in Paula's memory. You may sign the guest book, leave memories and photos at www.soller-baker.com. Published in the Journal & Courier on June 30, 2019