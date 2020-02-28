|
Pauline A Buchholz
Buck Creek - Pauline A Buchholz of Buck Creek, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Rose Walk Village.
Pauline A Buchholz was born 11/3/26, the oldest of a large, hardworking German, Catholic family at Mount Angel, Oregon. As the oldest of 10 children, Pauline helped raise the younger siblings, assisted around the home, gardens and fields.
Ms Buchholz graduated from Mount Angel Catholic Academy, worked briefly in Portland, but soon returned to the community to live and work with what became the world's largest dwarf apple tree nursery. This entailed a lot of hard, outdoor work and skills with plants, including specialized tree grafting.
In 1977 Pauline was asked to go to Poland to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Polish American Ag Exchange Program, which was a cooperative arrangement of the Director of Scientific Instytute of Poland's Fruit and Vegetable Crops and Church of the Brethren Volunteer Services (BVS), one of many efforts to establish reconciliation and friendship with many organizations in Europe after WW II.
In 1978 Pauline re-located to rural Delphi, IN working with Welch farms from 1978 until full retirement around 2014. For most of those years, she attended mass daily at Blessed Sacrament, West Lafayette, and helped with flowers, then St Joseph parish or morning mass at St Elizabeth Health Care in Delphi.
Pauline enjoyed anything related to farming, trees, plants, flowers, mowing, helping others in many capacities, sharing produce and special treats with many acquaintances. In later years, her greatest delight was whenever she had a chance to enjoy little Eli Latia.
Pauline is survived by brother Carl Buchholz, sisters: Marcine Hancock, Grace Hush (Ray) , Ann Smalley (Gary), and Florence Beyer, all in Oregon, sister, Veronica Malady of New Jersey, and numerous nieces and nephews, God Child, Tom Smith, whom Pauline helped raise from young age to adulthood, and valued Caretakers: Mary Welch (Tom Smith), Joy Welch, Christy Welch, Dallas Latia, and Eli Welch Latia, and two special, long time friends and helpers, Connie Barnett and Tammy Metzinger. Special Appreciation for loving care of staff at Care Hospice, Bee Hive, Digby Place, and Rose Walk Village.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Mary Aicher Buchholz, siblings Ken Buchholz, Ida Panter,and Fr Athanasius OSB; brothers-in-law John Hancock and Carl Beyer, sister-in-laws, Jerri Buchholz and Gail Buchholz.
A Memorial mass is planned for 10 Am, Mar, 2 at St Joseph Delphi, with Fr Clayton Thompson and Fr David Buckles officiating. Mass is also planned at St Mary's prior to internment in Calvary Cemetery, Mount Angel, OR.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020