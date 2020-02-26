Services
Hippensteel Tribute Center
Pauline Buchholz Obituary
Pauline Buchholz

Buck Creek - Pauline Buchholz of Buck Creek passed away February 19, 2020 at Rose Walk Village. Born in Mount Angel, OR, Ms Buchholz graduated from the Mount Angel Academy then spent about thirty years helping develop the world's largest dwarf apple tree nursery in the world. For most of the next twenty five years she worked in most phases of of the Welch Farm grain and hog operation.

A memorial mass will be held at 10 AM, March 2, at St Joseph Catholic Church in Delphi. A second mass will be conducted at St Mary's Church with final resting place at Calvary Cemetery, Mount Angel, OR.

Full obituary may be seen at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
