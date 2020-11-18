1/1
Pearl I.Johns Sines
1929 - 2020
Pearl I.Johns Sines

Delphi - Pearl I. Johns Sines, 91, of Delphi, passed away Tues-Nov 17, 2020, at 3:19am at IU Health Arnett Hospital in Lafayette. She was born July 31, 1929 in Carroll County, IN, to the late Ralph & Ethel Dillman Johns. Her marriage was to Nelson W. Sines in Delphi, on January 18, 1948, and he survives. She attended Delphi High School and completed her GED. She worked at the former Peters-Revington Furniture Factory in Delphi for a few years, then at the Delphi Community High School in the kitchen and was cashier, for many years. She also helped her husband on their family farm. She was a longtime member and deacon of the Frist Presbyterian Church in Delphi. She enjoyed crocheting and crafts, BINGO, and playing cards, especially euchre with her family and friends. She enjoyed her many flower gardens around her home and farm, and she and her husband enjoyed traveling. She dearly loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them.

Surviving: husband-Nelson W. Sines of Delphi; sons-Charles "Chuck" Sines of Brookston, Mark & Beverly Sines of Peoria, AZ, John & Barbara Sines of Normal, IL; grandchildren: Jon Sines, Jay Sines, Jimmy Sines, Nita Daniels, Craig Sines, Jenna Sines, & Julia Sines. Great grandchildren: Chase, Katy, Owen, Jacob, Luke, Ricky, Cody, & Haley. Sisters-Delores & Jim Yates of Delphi, Marjorie Strasser of West Lafayette; brother-Donald & Rita Johns of Delphi. Preceded in death by an infant son Thomas Nelson Sines; 2 sisters Betty Lantz & Wilma Lane. Private family services will take place on Saturday, Pastor Grace Hammer officiating. Burial at Masonic Cemetery, Delphi. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church or the Alzheimer's Association. Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi, is in charge of arrangements. To view her obit and send a online condolence visit: http://www.abbottfuneralhome.com




Published in Journal & Courier from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Service
November 18, 2020
I am sorry for the loss of such a beautiful sweet women! Pearl and Nelson were such great Friends with my Grandpa Glenn. May she rest in peace and family can find comfort. Praying for you all!
Jamie Brown
Friend
