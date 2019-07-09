|
Peggy D. Baker
Fort Wayne - Peggy D. Baker, 78, of Fort Wayne passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019. She was born on April 19, 1941 in Findlay, Ohio, the daughter of the late Wilbur Winter and Isabelle Susan "Sue" O'Connell. She graduated from Jefferson High School in Lafayette, Indiana and earned a Bachelor's degree from Purdue University. She was a homemaker and loved raising her family and caring for the home. She enjoyed quilting, working in her garden, and traveling with her husband. Surviving family members include her husband, Jacob "Jerry" Baker; daughters, Cheryl (Jim) Schultz and Karen Duncan; son, Steve (Deanna) Baker; grandchildren, Lindsay and Riley Schultz, Matt and Lauren Duncan, and Mallory and Alex Baker; siblings, Terry O'Connell, Bonnie O'Connell, and Cozette Carlson. She was preceded in passing by her father Lawrence "Bud" O'Connell; and her brother, Lawrence "Larry" O'Connell. Memorial service will be 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Lutheran Life Villages, 6723 South Anthony Blvd., Fort Wayne. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Rd., Fort Wayne. Burial will be 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Concord Cemetery, Lafayette. Condolences may be left online at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 9, 2019