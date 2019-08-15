|
Peggy Eckhart
Lafayette - Peggy J. Eckhart, 80, of Buck Creek passed away Monday, August 12, 2019 at IU Health Arnett Hospital.
She was born March 12, 1939 at Home Hospital in Lafayette to the late Donald WM. and Mary Elizabeth (Gilpin) Eckhart.
Peggy graduated from Buck Creek High School in 1957, before attending and graduating from Purdue University with her Bachelors of Science degree in 1961. She went on to attend Indiana State University and Ball State University in 1962. She continued her education at Purdue obtaining her Master's degree in 1965. In 1961 she began teaching social studies at Knox Jr. High School until 1963. She went on to teach at Southwestern High School from 1963-1970, before teaching at Tecumseh Middle School in 1970 where she stayed until she retired in 1996.
She attended Buck Creek United Methodist Church and Colburn United Methodist Church. She was very active in many organizations in the community including: Tippecanoe and Carroll County Historical Society, Daughters of the American Revolution, ISTA, NEA, Who's Who Among American Teachers, LEA, Retired Teachers and the John Purdue Club. She was also a past member of the Delta Kappa Gamma sorority.
Peggy enjoyed attending Purdue athletic events especially the Men and Women's Basketball games, watching the Chicago Cubs and doing genealogy. She also loved to travel to Europe.
She is survived by her brothers: William D. Eckhart of Buck Creek, Edward E. (Sue) Eckhart of Lafayette and Richard J. (Marilyn) Eckhart of Buck Creek. She is also survived by three nephews: Edward E. Jr, Mark J. and Nicolas J. Eckhart; and niece Elizabeth J. Eckhart.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral service will be held 11am Monday, August 19, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home with Pastor Dwight Monical. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Interment to follow at Spring Vale Cemetery. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to Buck Creek United Methodist Church. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 15, 2019