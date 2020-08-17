1/1
Peggy J. (Nelson) Pence
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peggy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peggy J. (Nelson) Pence, age 81 of Williamsport, IN passed away at 7:20 a.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, surrounded by her loved ones.

Peggy was born on February 5, 1939 in Watseka, IL. She was the daughter of Edward J. and Grace (Barrett) Nelson. She attended Pine Village High School until the middle of her junior year and graduated from Rossville High School in Rossville, IL in 1957. After graduation she worked at Warren Paper Co. and Ross Gear until marrying Tom Pence on February 27, 1959. He preceded her in death on August 5, 2018. Peg then helped her husband farm and was a bookkeeper and office manager at Boswell Livestock Commission for 22 years. She also worked as a bookkeeper at Butler John Deere and BICO International, was a manager of the Williamsport License Branch, and a bookkeeper at UAP Ricter Fertilizer in West Lebanon.

Peg was an active member of Locust Grove United Methodist Church and served as treasurer.

Surviving are, 3 children, Daniel (Ellen) Pence of Williamsport, IN, Debra (Jim) Bird of Noblesville, IN, and Deanna (Bob) Abel of Carmel, IN; 6 grandchildren, Cassie (David) Hiday, Kaitlin (Ryan) Nigh, Sean (Shayla) Pence, Sarah (Matt) Miller, and twins Greg and Abby Abel; 7 great-grandchildren, identical twins, Matthew and Mark Hiday, Reagan Nigh, Josephine Nigh, Beau Nigh, Madeleine Miller, and Brookston Miller; 2 brothers, John (Evelyn) Nelson of Corning, IA and Robert (Micki) Nelson of Westville, IL: 1 brother-in-law, Jim Long of Sullivan, IN.

Peg was preceded in death by her husband, Tom; parents; sister, Laverna Kay Nelson; and sister in law, Becky Long.

Due to Covid-19 circumstances, a private family service will be held. Interment will be at Jordan Cemetery in Pence, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pine Village Fire Department. Online condolences may be made at

www.gradyfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Grady Funeral Home - Williamsport Chapel
111 E. Monroe Street
Williamsport, IN 47993
765-762-3464
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Grady Funeral Home - Williamsport Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
August 18, 2020
To the Pence family, my sympathy. I loved working with Peg at Butler's. Loved hearing her stories about the animals Tom & Peg took under their wing. Peg getting "fired" from running the combine after hitting a fence. Peg jumping off the riding mower after seeing a snake, and her talking about "Jungle Ranch", if I remember correctly. She would work four 10 hour days at Butler's and then go to the sale barn and work a long day on Friday. I only got to work with Peg for just under 4 years. I wish it had been longer ! Rest in Peace, Peg. You will be greatly missed !
Becky Turner
Coworker
August 18, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Your mom was very nice and interesting to talk to.
Debby Keiser
Neighbor
August 17, 2020
To my dear sweet friend. Thank you for all the memories, the fun times we had, the hour plus long calls and all the laughter we shared. My only regret is that we didn't become friends thirty years sooner. I am sure going to miss you. R.I.P. dear Love Kay
Kay Dalton
Friend
August 17, 2020
To my dear sweet
Kay Dalton
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved