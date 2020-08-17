Peggy J. (Nelson) Pence, age 81 of Williamsport, IN passed away at 7:20 a.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, surrounded by her loved ones.Peggy was born on February 5, 1939 in Watseka, IL. She was the daughter of Edward J. and Grace (Barrett) Nelson. She attended Pine Village High School until the middle of her junior year and graduated from Rossville High School in Rossville, IL in 1957. After graduation she worked at Warren Paper Co. and Ross Gear until marrying Tom Pence on February 27, 1959. He preceded her in death on August 5, 2018. Peg then helped her husband farm and was a bookkeeper and office manager at Boswell Livestock Commission for 22 years. She also worked as a bookkeeper at Butler John Deere and BICO International, was a manager of the Williamsport License Branch, and a bookkeeper at UAP Ricter Fertilizer in West Lebanon.Peg was an active member of Locust Grove United Methodist Church and served as treasurer.Surviving are, 3 children, Daniel (Ellen) Pence of Williamsport, IN, Debra (Jim) Bird of Noblesville, IN, and Deanna (Bob) Abel of Carmel, IN; 6 grandchildren, Cassie (David) Hiday, Kaitlin (Ryan) Nigh, Sean (Shayla) Pence, Sarah (Matt) Miller, and twins Greg and Abby Abel; 7 great-grandchildren, identical twins, Matthew and Mark Hiday, Reagan Nigh, Josephine Nigh, Beau Nigh, Madeleine Miller, and Brookston Miller; 2 brothers, John (Evelyn) Nelson of Corning, IA and Robert (Micki) Nelson of Westville, IL: 1 brother-in-law, Jim Long of Sullivan, IN.Peg was preceded in death by her husband, Tom; parents; sister, Laverna Kay Nelson; and sister in law, Becky Long.Due to Covid-19 circumstances, a private family service will be held. Interment will be at Jordan Cemetery in Pence, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pine Village Fire Department. Online condolences may be made at