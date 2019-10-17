|
Peggy Marie King
Avon - Peggy Marie King, 53 of Avon passed away at 2:51 pm Tuesday, October 15th at University Hospital, Indianapolis, surrounded by her family. She was born August 4,1966 in Lafayette to Tim and Ruby Cripe Roberson. She played softball with the Camden Girls Softball teams for 10 years. She was a 1984 graduate of Delphi Community High School and received her Bachelor of Science in Agri-Business from Purdue University in 1988. Peggy was employed as an IT manager with the Broadbent Company in Indianapolis for 27 years retiring in 2017. Peg coached many softball, baseball, soccer and basketball teams over the years. She was a volunteer with Misty Eyes Animal Rescue, a court appointed special advocate for the Hendricks County Family Court and served as vice president of Avon Band Boosters. Her marriage was to James M. King, he survives, also surviving are her parents, a son Tyler King, three daughters Sydney King, Mykaela King, and Ryleigh King. One sister Terry Roberson, brother-in-law Patrick Jomini, niece Katia and nephew Noah.
Funeral services will be at 2pm on Sunday October 20th at the First Baptist Church in Camden with Pastor Jerry Long and Pastor Ken Smith officiating. Friends may call from 4-8pm on Saturday at Conkle Funeral Home Avon Chapel at 76 N Avon Ave. in Avon or from 12:30 to time of service at 2pm on Sunday at the First Baptist Church in Camden. Burial will follow in Musselman Cemetery, rural Camden.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the National Leiomyosarcoma Foundation www.nlmsf.org
Arrangements entrusted to Cree Funeral Home, Camden, IN.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019