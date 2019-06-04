Peggy Shields



Lafayette - Peggy W. Shields, 79, of Lafayette passed away peacefully on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Signature Health Care in Lafayette.



Peggy was born September 4, 1939 in Lawrenceburg, KY to the late James A. and Clarice (Harrod) Woods.



Her first marriage was to Jack T. McKigney. He preceded her in death in September 1973. She later married Phillip G. Shields and he preceded her in death in January 2012. Peggy was a dedicated member of Good Shepherd Baptist Church.



She is survived by her children: Audrey McKigney Smith (Alex) of Rochester Hills, MI, Chris Shields Taylor (Tim) of Lafayette, IN, and Earl McKigney (Nancy) of Broadlands, VA; and sister June Woods Shouse of Frankfort, KY. Peggy is also survived by seven grandchildren and seven great- grandchildren.



Peggy is preceded in death by her sisters Laura E. Woods and Dorothy E. Taylor, brother James A. Woods II, and stepsons P. Greg Shields and Jack T. McKigney Jr.



Peggy wished to be cremated and returned to her hometown for burial to be reunited with her husband Jack. A graveside service will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens - 3250 Versailles Rd, Frankfort, KY.