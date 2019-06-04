Services
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Shields
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy Shields


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Peggy Shields Obituary
Peggy Shields

Lafayette - Peggy W. Shields, 79, of Lafayette passed away peacefully on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Signature Health Care in Lafayette.

Peggy was born September 4, 1939 in Lawrenceburg, KY to the late James A. and Clarice (Harrod) Woods.

Her first marriage was to Jack T. McKigney. He preceded her in death in September 1973. She later married Phillip G. Shields and he preceded her in death in January 2012. Peggy was a dedicated member of Good Shepherd Baptist Church.

She is survived by her children: Audrey McKigney Smith (Alex) of Rochester Hills, MI, Chris Shields Taylor (Tim) of Lafayette, IN, and Earl McKigney (Nancy) of Broadlands, VA; and sister June Woods Shouse of Frankfort, KY. Peggy is also survived by seven grandchildren and seven great- grandchildren.

Peggy is preceded in death by her sisters Laura E. Woods and Dorothy E. Taylor, brother James A. Woods II, and stepsons P. Greg Shields and Jack T. McKigney Jr.

Peggy wished to be cremated and returned to her hometown for burial to be reunited with her husband Jack. A graveside service will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens - 3250 Versailles Rd, Frankfort, KY. Please share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now