Penny Cooper
Rossville - Penny Sue Cooper, 61, a life-long resident of Rossville, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at her residence while surrounded by her family. She was born October 11, 1958, in Lafayette, to Ernest and Rita (Holzman) Phillips. She married Britt Cooper on March 31, 2007; he survives.
Penny graduated from Rossville Senior High School in 1976. She worked for 27 years at Schwab Safe in Lafayette and since 2001 was co-owner of Phoenix Safe USA. She was a member of SAVTA and ALOA. She was also a dedicated member of Eagle Harvest Ministries in Frankfort. She enjoyed playing volleyball in her early years. She also enjoyed taking winter trips to Mexico.
In addition to her husband, Penny is survived by her sons, C.J. Golden of Rossville and Will Cooper of Little Rock, Ark.
Penny is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Sharon.
Memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 from noon to 2:00 pm at Genda Funeral Home Rossville Chapel.
Memorial contributions in Penny's honor may be made to Cancer Treatment Centers of America.
