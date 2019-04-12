|
|
Perinatal Infant Loss Memorial Service
Lafayette - Graveside services for 56 tiny, beloved souls will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019 in St. Boniface Cemetery (2581 Schuyler Ave, Lafayette, IN 47905).
Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who have lost babies in the past 6 months. Perinatal loss or miscarriage is the loss of a baby that a family has dreamed of, treasured, and loved. For the past several years, Franciscan Health, St. Boniface Cemetery, Fisher Funeral Chapel, and Rick's Music & Sound have provided burial services for perinatal infant loss two times a year at St. Boniface Cemetery. The babies are lovingly prepared for their final resting place with the dignity and care they deserve. A person is a person...no matter how small. Each of these infants represents the hopes and dreams of those who loved them. Now, they will have a permanent resting place where their families can come and remember.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019