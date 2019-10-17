Services
Fisher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
914 Columbia Street
Lafayette, IN 47901
765-742-1117
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Boniface Cemetery
2581 Schuyler Ave
Lafayette, IN
Perinatal Infant Loss Memorial Service

Lafayette - A Graveside Service for 60 tiny, beloved souls will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 in St. Boniface Cemetery, Lafayette.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who have lost babies in the past 6 months. Perinatal loss or miscarriage is the loss of a baby that a family has dreamed of, treasured, and loved. For the past several years, Franciscan Health, St. Boniface Cemetery, Fisher Funeral Chapel, and Rick's Music & Sound have provided burial services for perinatal infant loss two times a year at St. Boniface Cemetery. The babies are lovingly prepared for their final resting place with the dignity and care they deserve. A person is a person...no matter how small. Each of these infants represents the hopes and dreams of those who loved them. Now, they will have a permanent resting place where their families can come and remember.

A Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 in St. Boniface Cemetery (2581 Schuyler Ave, Lafayette, IN 47905).
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
