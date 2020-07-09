1/
Infant Perinatal Loss Memorial Service
Perinatal Infant Loss Memorial Service

Lafayette - A Memorial Service for 97 tiny, beloved souls will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who have lost a baby. Perinatal loss or miscarriage is the loss of a baby that a family has dreamed of, treasured, and loved. For the past several years, Franciscan Health, St. Boniface Cemetery, Fisher Funeral Chapel, and Rick's Music & Sound have provided burial services for perinatal infant loss at St. Boniface Cemetery. The babies are lovingly prepared for their final resting place with the dignity and care they deserve. A person is a person...no matter how small. Each of these infants represents the hopes and dreams of those who loved them. Now, they will have a permanent resting place where their families can come and remember.

A Virtual Service can be viewed at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020 on Fisher Funeral Chapel's Facebook page. The babies will then be buried in St. Boniface Cemetery.






Published in Journal & Courier from Jul. 9 to Jul. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
914 Columbia Street
Lafayette, IN 47901
765-742-1117
