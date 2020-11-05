1/
Infant Perinatal Loss Memorial Service
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Perinatal's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Perinatal Infant Loss Memorial Service

Lafayette - A Memorial Service for 46 tiny, beloved souls will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who have lost a baby. Perinatal loss or miscarriage is the loss of a baby that a family has dreamed of, treasured, and loved. For the past several years, Franciscan Health, St. Boniface Cemetery, Fisher Funeral Chapel, and Rick's Music & Sound have provided burial services for perinatal infant loss at St. Boniface Cemetery. The babies are lovingly prepared for their final resting place with the dignity and care they deserve. A person is a person...no matter how small. Each of these infants represents the hopes and dreams of those who loved them. Now, they will have a permanent resting place where their families can come and remember.

A Virtual Service can be viewed at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 on Fisher Funeral Chapel's Facebook page. The babies will then be buried in St. Boniface Cemetery.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Via Fisher Funeral Chapel's Facebook page
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
914 Columbia Street
Lafayette, IN 47901
765-742-1117
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fisher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved