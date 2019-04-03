Services
Davidson Funeral Home
121 N Union Street
Delphi, IN 46923
(765) 564-2211
Resources
More Obituaries for Perry Crowder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Perry "Dale" Crowder


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Perry "Dale" Crowder Obituary
Perry "Dale" Crowder

Delphi - Perry "Dale" Crowder, 83, of Delphi passed away on March 30, 2019 in Franciscan Health, Lafayette East.

Dale was born to the late Perry and Eulala (Martin) Crowder on July 6, 1935 in Carroll County. He graduated from Delphi High School in 1954.

He served in the US Army with the 3rd Armored Division (Spearhead) stationed in Germany in 1960.

His marriage to Phyllis M. Franklin was on Dec. 31, 1967 and she survives.

He worked at Alcoa in Lafayette for 11 years, then went to Engineering Aggerates in Logansport, retiring from there in 1999.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sister, Patricia Measels of Lafayette, brother, Donald (Connie) of Delphi, sister, Debbie (Bob) Randolph of Delphi and brother, Richard (Tammy) of Harrogate, TN.

A celebration remembering Dale's life will be held at a later date.

www.davidsonfh.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now