Perry "Dale" Crowder
Delphi - Perry "Dale" Crowder, 83, of Delphi passed away on March 30, 2019 in Franciscan Health, Lafayette East.
Dale was born to the late Perry and Eulala (Martin) Crowder on July 6, 1935 in Carroll County. He graduated from Delphi High School in 1954.
He served in the US Army with the 3rd Armored Division (Spearhead) stationed in Germany in 1960.
His marriage to Phyllis M. Franklin was on Dec. 31, 1967 and she survives.
He worked at Alcoa in Lafayette for 11 years, then went to Engineering Aggerates in Logansport, retiring from there in 1999.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sister, Patricia Measels of Lafayette, brother, Donald (Connie) of Delphi, sister, Debbie (Bob) Randolph of Delphi and brother, Richard (Tammy) of Harrogate, TN.
A celebration remembering Dale's life will be held at a later date.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 3, 2019