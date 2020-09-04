Peter Franklin Sorensen
Port St. Lucie, FL - Peter Franklin Sorensen, 88, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, formerly of Brookston, Indiana passed away at 2:12 p.m., Monday, August 31, 2020 at Treasure Coast Hospice House of Stuart, Florida.
He was born Nov. 21, 1931 in Star City, Indiana to the late Harvey A. & Nacha B. (Long) Sorensen. Peter was a 1950 graduate of Logansport High School and attended Purdue University in Mechanical Engineering.
Mr. Sorensen joined the United States Air Force in 1951 serving in France as part of the 73rd Air Wing; he was honorably discharged in 1955.
His marriage of 66 years was to Ruth Ann Hineman on June 27, 1954 at the St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logansport, Indiana; she survives.
Peter joined Alcoa, Lafayette Works, in 1951, before entering the military. Upon his return to civilian life he was a Production Timekeeper, Maintenance Planner and a Maintenance Apprenticeship and Training Director at Alcoa. Mr. Sorensen retired in 1989 after 38 years with the company.
Mr. Sorensen was a longtime member of the Brookston United Methodist Church, the Brookston American Legion and Brookston Optimist Club.
Peter loved spending time with his family, friends and all the grandchildren. He made everyone feel like they had a special relationship with him. He and Ruth Ann enjoyed traveling the world, including trips to China, Europe, Mexico and Italy. The couple also enjoyed taking cruises.
Surviving with his wife are their children, Niles (Doreen) Sorensen of Charlotte, NC, Nelsen(Linda) Sorensen of Brookston, IN, Shawnita (Steve) Longstreet of Syracuse, IN and Christian (Tammy) Sorensen of Brookston, IN; a brother, John (Elizabeth) Sorensen of Ft. Wayne and a sister, Kristine "Teen" Brubaker also of Ft. Wayne. More than anything, Peter cherished time spent with his family, especially his 11 grandchildren, Stacy, Christopher, Kyle, Joseph, Ryan, Holly, Wade, Peter, Makenzie, Christine and John and also his 11 great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death with his parents is a brother, Eric "Dane" Sorensen
Private family graveside services are planned for Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Spring Creek Cemetery of Brookston. Pastor Mindy Huffman from the Brookston United Methodist Church to officiate.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Brookston Public Library in honor of Ruth Ann's long and dedicated service to the town as Librarian. Donations can be mailed to the Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home (PO Box 509 Brookston, IN 47923).
