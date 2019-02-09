Services
Peter John Scuris


Lafayette - Peter John Scuris, 84, of Lafayette, formerly of Chicago, passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. He was born on October 16, 1934.

Peter served his country in the U.S. Army for several years. He graduated from Boston College and Chicago College with an Economics Degree. Peter was a self employed Economist and also sold insurance, real estate, and owned a few taverns over the years. He was of the Greek Orthodox faith and had his final rites given before his passing.

He is survived by his girlfriend, Tersea Mayorga.

There will be no services. Burial will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery in Lafayette. You may sign condolences and share memories by visiting www.fisherfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 9, 2019
