Dr. Peter Worthington Smith, born February 6, 1959, breathed his last the morning of October 13, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Peter was born in Birmingham, Alabama, and survived by his parents, Marion (Hart) and Ellison Smith, his brother, Anthony Smith and beloved, friend Jessica Gilson.



Peter died a loved, brilliant man with conviction, integrity, and honor. A gentleman in every sense of the word. He had a heart of gold that few had the privilege of seeing. Many would describe him as charming, entertaining, witty with a fantastic sense of humor, that could make anyone smile. He had a passion for education, consumer behavior, music, Fender guitars, literature, politics, and sports. He loved his 80s heavy metal music. He was a talented, self-taught guitarist with the ability to play many different styles. It wasn't uncommon to find Peter with his guitar and amplifier turned up to eleven in the middle of the night. A sound that will deeply be missed. All dogs approved of him without reservation, most especially his Westies - Amanda, Melissa, and Daphne.



Throughout his career, Dr. Smith shaped the careers and lives of many. He enjoyed teaching and scholarly work. He graduated from Purdue University with a Ph.D. in marketing (consumer behavior) (1990), Michigan State University with a Master of Business Administration (1985), and Ferris State University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (1983). His teaching career started at Louisiana State University as an assistant professor of Marketing and retired from the University of Wisconsin Green Bay as an associate professor of Marketing. Dr. Smith inspired many through his lectures, clever anecdotes, mentoring, and scholarly contributions.



You will be sorely missed. Rest in peace Peter - and, Rock On!



A small, private memorial service will be held in Green Bay before Peter goes home to West Lafayette, Indiana.



"Live in the moment. Moments make history." Nikki Sixx









