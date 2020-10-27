Pettranella "Pat" Herre
Rensselaer, IN - Pettranella "Pat" Herre, age 83, of Rensselaer, IN., passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020, a surrounded by her family. She was born in Jasper County Indiana on January 13, 1937 to Robert and Elizabeth (Cox) Cover.
Pat graduated from Fair Oaks High School Class of 1954. Pat went on to continue her education at Indiana University in Bloomington, earning a degree in education. On November 13, 1954, in Virgie, IN, Pat married Gene William Herre, who preceded her in death on April 14, 1995.
Pat was an elementary teacher and farmer's wife. She was a teacher for 40 years, with 34 years at Roselawn Elementary and other local schools. Pat was a member of the National Teacher's Association and the Indiana State Teacher's Association. She was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church in Rensselaer, IN. She highly enjoyed participating in Bunco Club and was an avid reader. Pat also loved to travel and spend lots of time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Pat is survived by; her children, Valerie Ann (Roger) Winegar of Rock Rapids, IA, Tina Marie (Michael) Darnell, Kimberly Kay (Rick) Byers, and Rodney (Christine) Herre all of Rensselaer, IN; seven grandchildren, , two step-grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren, and five step great grandchildren. Pat is also survived by her siblings, George (Linda) Cover of Rensselaer, IN, and Elizabeth Viana Lewis of TX. She will be missed dearly by her family and close friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband.
Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM CDT at the Jackson Funeral Chapel in Rensselaer. Funeral services for Pat will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Jackson Funeral Chapel of Rensselaer with Pastor Melvin Lane officiating. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens in Rensselaer. Social distancing will be observed and masks must be worn at all services due to the current pandemic. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in loving memory of Pat may be made to the Franciscan Health - Rensselaer Oncology Department and American Cancer Society
.
Online condolences may be offered at www.jacksonfuneral.com