Philip "Scott" Gritten
Covington - Philip "Scott" Gritten, 61, of Covington, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Majestic Care, Connersville, IN. He was born on July 24, 1957 in Danville, IL, the son of Phillip and Sally (Hunter) Gritten.
He will be dearly missed by his mother, Sally Gritten; brothers, Joe (Dawn) Gritten and Jack (Aimee Ruther) Gritten; nieces, Katie (Josh) Blaydes, Shelby Gritten and Brenna Dixon; Nephews, Jake (Ashlee) Gritten, Macklin Ruther, Braden Ruther and Ethan Dixon; great nephews, Josh Gritten and Eli Blaydes; aunts, Patti (Roger) Coffing and Kay Hunter; uncles, Bill (Marilyn) Rhodes and Al (Patty) Gritten. Scott was Preceded in death by his father, Philip; uncle, Jack Hunter; grandparents, Roy (Louise) Hunter and Al (Pearl) Gritten.
Scott worked for Walmart for 25 years and retiring in 2016. He loved traveling to Disney. He enjoyed animals and the outdoors. Scott was an avid Chicago Cubs and Indianapolis Colts Fan. The family would life to give a special thank you to the Community Ventures in Living for letting get to live independent, with the help from his special care giver and adopted sister, Cassidy "Boo" Pierce.
A celebration of Scott's life will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Benson Chapel United Methodist Church, 7114 US-136 Covington, IN. Pastor Christina Bennett will be officiating the service. A visitation will be held from 4:00pm to 7:00pm on Tuesday 26, 2019 at the church. He will be laid to rest in Mount Hope Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in his honor to Benson Chapel United Methodist Church or the food pantry in Covington. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Covington, Indiana 420 3rd St. Covington, Indiana 47932, is assisting the family with services. Please join the family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at www.sunsetfunerahome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 26, 2019