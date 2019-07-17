Philip L. Carpenter



Lafayette - Dr. Philip L. Carpenter, 86, of Lafayette, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019. He was born July 1, 1933, in Anderson to the late Seth and June Carpenter. Married on June 19, 1960 to Julia Jones in Westfield. Surviving him is his wife of 59 years. Philip received his Bachelor and Masters degrees from Purdue University and his PhD from the University of Missouri. Philip was a Professor of Horticulture at Purdue University for 25 years. He was a veteran of the Army during the Korean War. He was the past secretary of the Indiana Nurseryman Association, the past secretary of the International Plant Propagators and member of American Association of Nurseryman. He worked with Lafayette Urban Ministry through St. Andrew United Methodist Church. Dr. Carpenter published numerous papers and published three books. He enjoyed sailing, fishing, eagle watching and his grandchildren.



Surviving along with his wife are his children Edward L. Carpenter of Lafayette, Margaret J. (Bobby) Smith of West Lafayette, Matthew P. Carpenter of Lafayette, grandchildren, Zechariah Carpenter, Philip Smith, Emily Smith and Quintin Smith, great grandchildren Layla and Kai.



Visitation will be from 11:30 am until the time of the service at 1:30 pm on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Soller-Baker West Lafayette Chapel, 1184 Sagamore Parkway West. Interment will be at Meadow View Cem-etery in Lafayette. In lieu of flowers contributions to The in Philip's memory. You may sign the guest book, leave memories and photos at www.soller-baker.com. Published in the Journal & Courier on July 17, 2019