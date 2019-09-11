|
Philip Wayne Clary
Bloomfield - Philip Wayne Clary, 65, of Bloomfield and formerly of Lafayette passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, September 7, 2019. He was surrounded by his loving family in the house that had been his home for more than 40 years. He was born September 8, 1953 in Lafayette to the late Goldie and Vern Clary.
Philip graduated from Jefferson High School in 1971 and attended Indiana University where he earned a bachelor's degree in Speech and Hearing Sciences. Philip was a dedicated employee of CSX transportation and retired after 40 years of service.
Philip was preceded in death by his mother Goldie (88), father Vern (90), and mother-in-law Therese Klingman (82).
He is survived by his loving wife Dorothy, daughter Allison, son Alexander, daughter-in-law Stephanie, grandson Kamari, father-in-law James Klingman, and sister Sandra Murray and family.
Philip was a loving husband and devoted father. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and adventurous spirit.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 1:00pm Friday, September 20, 2019 at the Holy Name Catholic Church in Bloomfield, IN with Father Biju Thomas officiating. Burial will follow at Kentucky Ridge Cemetery, located in rural Greene County. Friends may visit from 12:00pm Friday until time of Mass. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service in New Castle, IN. You may express a condolence or share a memory of Philip at www.hinsey-brown.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Multiple System Atrophy Coalition.
Donation can be made online or mailed to:
MSA Coalition
9935-D Rea Road, #212
Charlotte, NC 28277
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 11, 2019