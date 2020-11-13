Philip Woollen
Lafayette - Philip L. Woollen, 70, of Lafayette, formerly of Clinton County, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Franciscan Health in Lafayette. He was born in Frankfort on October 19, 1950 to the late Oliver and Eleanor (Suter) Woollen. He married Dianna Sneathen on September 3, 1982; she survives.
Phil attended Rossville High School and graduated from Twentynine Palms High School in California. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1974 to 1978 as a radio operator and a naval gunfire spotter. He received an honorable discharge as a sergeant. He worked as a machine operator at Fairfield Manufacturing and then in sewer maintenance for the City of Frankfort. Phil retired from Caterpillar after working in the machine shop for 25 years.
He was an avid gun collector and loved watching Nascar and football. He also loved riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his grandkids and his beloved dogs, Hustler Moo and Dawson Loo.
Surviving with his wife, Dianna, are his daughter, Jenna Horton (Johnny); his step-son, Ryan Shields (Noah); his brother, Jeff Woollen; his granddaughter, Taylor Dilley; his grandsons, Camden Hedges-Dilley, Kruz Horton, and Zax Horton; his nephews, Keith Woollen and Kevin Woollen (Karen); and his aunts, Velma Ford and Barb Suter.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Beverly, and his granddaughter, Melrose.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Mennonite Cemetery in Edna Mills. Pastor Keith Waggoner will officiate. Genda Funeral Home, Rossville Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements.
In adherence to the current CDC guidelines, it is requested that guests follow the appropriate social distancing and the wearing of masks.
Memorial contributions may be made in Phil's honor to Natalie's Second Chance Animal Shelter, 10 S. 16th St., Lafayette, IN 47901.
