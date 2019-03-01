Phillip Miller



Lafayette - Phillip "Phil" Joseph Miller, 74, of Lafayette passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019 unexpectedly.



He was born June 16, 1944 in Newark, NJ to the late Howard Miller and Josephine (Comaratta) Miller. He graduated from Dixie High School in St. Petersburg, FL.



Phil retired from the City of Lafayette on March 31, 2012. He was a handy man, who loved to work on cars, ride his Harley, go boating and camping. Most of all he loved to spend time with his children, grandchildren and fiancé.



He is survived by his children: Phillip Richard Miller of Kansas City, MO, Amy Struthers, Savannah Marie Miller and Sarah Lee Miller all of Lafayette; siblings: Marianne Miller-Kruse, Lillie Miller-Lewitz, Joyce Stone, Cathy Weichman, Howard Miller, Bobby Miller and Richard Carlson Jr. He is also survived by his eight grandchildren: Josephine and Margaret Hendrix, Lillian and David England, Elaine Struthers, Ellouise Snapp and Isabella Jordan and Abigail Grace Miller; and fiancé Barb Shaw.



He is preceded in death by his parents; and daughter Mariah Smith.



Visitation will be held from 5pm - 8pm Monday, March 4, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 10am Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at the funeral home. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to the . Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com