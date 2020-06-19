Phillip Sparger
Phillip Sparger

Lafayette - Phillip Sparger, 72, of Lafayette passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at IU Health Arnett Hospital.

He was born September 22, 1947 in Lafayette to the late Robert and Joan (Williams) Sparger. Phillip worked for Purdue University for many years.

His marriage was to Dianna Dewey and she survives.

He enjoyed watching westerns, attending car shows and fishing.

Along with this wife Dianna, he is survived by two brothers: Douglas and Mike Sparger.

Phillip is preceded in death by his parents, brother Robert Sparger and sister-in-law Derina Sparger.

Visitation will be held from 12pm - 1pm Monday, June 22, 2020 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 1pm at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Rest Haven Memorial Park. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com






Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
