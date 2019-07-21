|
Phillip Wayne Hurt
Lafayette - Phillip Wayne Hurt, 79, of Lafayette, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019.
He was born on May 26, 1940 in Lafayette to the late Rex and Nancy (Otterman) Hurt. At the age of 11, his mother, Nancy, passed away and he was raised by his father and step mother, Delores (Field) Hurt.
Phillip graduated from Jefferson High School in 1959. He graduated from McNeese State University and went on to receive his Masters in Physical Education and History from Ball State University. Phillip was inducted into the Indiana Track and Cross Country Hall of Fame and the Jefferson Hall of Fame.
On January 29, 1965, he married Peggy Hummell in Lafayette.
Phillip taught history and health at Jefferson High School for 42 years before he retired in 2005. He also coached cross country from 1963-2002 and track from 1964-1983. Phillip also started the Hershey Track Program in Lafayette and ran it from 1969-2000. Upon his retirement, he received the Sagamore of the Wabash Award and his runner's started the Phillip Hurt Scholarship for high school students.
Phillip enjoyed running and golfing.
Surviving are his wife, Peggy Hurt of Lafayette; his children, Jason Hurt of Lafayette and Jessica Hurt of Greenwood; his brother-in-law, Chuck Hockema; his sister-in-law, Corinne (Ken) Dowell; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Sandy Ritchie and Janet Hockema.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fisher Funeral Chapel. Services will be on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 2 p.m.at Fisher Funeral Chapel with Chuck Hockema officiating. Burial will follow in Meadow View Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Phillip Hurt Scholarship Fund in loving memory of Phillip. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. You may leave condolences and memories of Phillip online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 21, 2019