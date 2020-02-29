|
|
Phyllis A. Elliott
Lafayette - Phyllis A. Elliott, 85, of Lafayette, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 in Rosewalk Village.
She was born on December 27, 1934 in Lafayette to the late Andrew C. and Emma K. (Adams) Elliott.
Phyllis graduated from Lafayette Jefferson High School in 1953.
She worked for Central Labs for 24 years and then she went to work for the Indiana Veteran's Home for 19 years before retiring.
In the warm months Phyllis enjoyed tending to her flower garden. She always looked forward to decorating for Christmas. She will be missed by the squirrels and rabbits in her neighborhood that she enjoyed feeding.
Surviving are her daughter, Shanda Elliott of Portland, Oregon, a good friend, Rosemary Cochran of Lafayette, and her grandchildren; Shanelynn Martin, Cathy Thomas, Lorrie Thomas, Charles "Chuck" Thomas Jr., and Kimberly Lopez Thomas. She is also survived by 17 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her 4 brothers; Paul L. Shepherd, Charles T., Andrew C. Jr., and Harold Elliott, her 4 sisters, Mary Siple, Gladyds Holladay, and Betty Baker and a niece, Marilyn (Claude) Neal.
A Funeral Service celebrating Phyllis life will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Chapel with Celebrant Dawn Fisher officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.at Fisher Funeral Chapel. Burial will be held at a later date in Highland Cemetery of Williamsport.
Memorial donations may be made to the in loving memory of Phyllis. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank the entire staff and especially Kelly of Rosewalk for the loving care they gave Phyllis during her stay.
You may leave condolences and memories of Phyllis online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020