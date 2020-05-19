|
Phyllis A. Melton
Monon - Phyllis A. Melton, 86, of Monon, passed away at 11:13 a.m. Monday, May 18, 2020 at Indiana University Health - Arnett in Lafayette.
She was born August 26, 1933 in DePauw, Indiana to the late Nolan Dale and Margie (Hedges) Sappenfield. Phyllis attended Monon High School.
Her first marriage was to Bobby Joe Young; they were divorced. She later married Robert Melton who preceeds her in death.
Mrs. Melton worked for Bryan Manufacturing in Monticello assembling wiring harnesses for cars; she was a very hard worker.
Phyllis loved her flowers, butterflies and hummingbirds. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading mystery novels and the Hallmark channel. Phyllis was an avid gardener and did lots of canning, especially when the children were younger. Phyllis was a strong woman raising her five children by herself. She truly had a heart of gold.
Surviving are her children, Steve Young (companion: Betty) of Wolcott, Richard Young (wife: Kathryn) of Monon and Linda Elmore Young of Monon and a brother, Dale Sappenfield (wife: Joan) of New Mexico. Phyllis loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, Christy, Joe, Michael, Jennifer, Travis, Dustin, Max and Jeremy and her 18 great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death with her parents and husband Robert are two children, Jim Young and Karen Hirt.
A private graveside funeral will be held 1 p.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Bedford Cemetery of Monon. Those wishing may watch the service by visiting https://my.gather.app/remember/phyllis-melton
A celebration of life will be planned at a later time when restrictions are lifted.
Memorials may be made to the or .
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 19 to May 20, 2020