Phyllis A. Schultz
Romney - Phyllis A. Schultz, 79, of Romney, entered into the gates of Heaven to be with her Lord on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. She was born January 9, 1940, in Tazwell, Tenn., to Clyde and Edith (Estep) Parks. Phyllis married Robert D. "Bob" Schultz; he preceded her in death on May 4, 2008.
She graduated from Forge High School and was member of East Tip Baptist Church and the USW. Phyllis had worked at National Homes for over 10 years before working at Arconic, formerly Alcoa, for almost 30 years. She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, crossword puzzles, sewing, and especially reading.
Surviving Phyllis are her daughters, Janet (Steve) Hammel, of Colfax, and Cindy Isbell Bushong, of New Market; three grandchildren, Kayla, Chris, and Rae-Ann; and four great grandchildren, Gavin, Layne, Tinsley, and Kaden. In addition to her husband, Phyllis is preceded in death by her brother, Larry Parks, and grandson, Jordan.
Visitation for Phyllis will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Genda Funeral Home Mulberry Chapel from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019, at the funeral home with Pastor Joel Flowers officiating. Burial will follow in Fair Haven Cemetery. Memorials in Phyllis' name may be made to Samaritan's Purse or Lafayette Food Finders Food Bank. Online condolences may be directed to www.gendafuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 1, 2019