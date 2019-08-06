Services
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Phyllis Ann Swick


1943 - 2019
Phyllis Ann Swick Obituary
Phyllis Ann Swick

Lafayette - Phyllis Ann (Hogle) Swick, 76, of Lafayette, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019.

She was born on July 29, 1943 in Watseka, Illinois to the late Charles D. and Maggie E. (Northcut) Hogle.

Phyllis was raised in the Rensselaer area, and graduated from Fair Oakes High School in 1961. She moved to Lafayette when she was 19.

She married Frederick L. Swick in 1965. They divorced in 2000.

Phyllis was a laboratory technician and worked over 35 years in the field at St. Elizabeth, Home Hospital, and Arnett Clinic.

She was a member of First Christian Church in Lafayette. Phyllis volunteered at Matrix LifeCare Center. Phyllis enjoyed her pets and loved animals of all kinds.

Surviving are her son, Scott (Alison) Swick of Lafayette and her grandchildren, Evan, Wynne, and Cary Swick.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Thomas R. Hogle.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Fisher Funeral Chapel with a service at 7 p.m. with Pastor Guy Studabaker officiating. A private burial will be in Wyandotte Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Almost Home Humane Society in loving memory of Phyllis. You may leave condolences and memories of Phyllis online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 6, 2019
