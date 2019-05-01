|
Phyllis Anne Shaw Wasson
West Lafayette - Phyllis Anne Shaw Wasson, 84, of West Lafayette, formerly of rural Carroll County, near Monticello, died Monday-April 29, 2019 at 12:15pm at her residence, surrounded by her loving husband and children. She was born July 19, 1934 in Logansport, to the late Harry & Mollie Hoover Shaw. Her marriage was to Richard A. "Dick" Wasson, at the United Methodist Church parsonage in Indianapolis, on March 3, 1951, and he survives. She attended Logansport High School, and later received her GED in 1964. She worked for 20 years at the former White County Memorial Hospital, in Monticello, retiring in 2005, and was a homemaker. She was a member of Faith Church in Lafayette. She and her husband were very active in the church as greeters, she participated in their annual living nativity, assisted with funeral dinners, active in Caleb's Kin, Peacemaker ABF, and enjoyed her woman's bible study group. In 1968, she and her husband owned and operated Walnut Ridge Campground, near Lake Freeman, for many years. She loved her Maltese Dog's Casper & Mollie, she was an avid animal lover, enjoyed watching the deer, raccoons, and rabbit's around their property. She loved humming birds, and had feeders all around her home. She and her husband enjoyed square dancing. And after retirement, they would be " campground hosts" at various Indiana State Parks. She enjoyed cross stitching & crocheting. She was an avid reader, and enjoyed Elvis Presley's & Willie Nelson's music. She enjoyed working in her many flower gardens, and Purdue Basketball. A great woman of faith and love for the good Lord, she dearly loved her family, and the many gatherings they would share together. Surviving: husband-Richard A. "Dick" Wasson of West Lafayette; son-Rick & Cindy Wasson-Monticello; dau-Mindy & Jim Hoffman of Kerrville, TX; son-Greg & Kim Wasson of Long Grove, IL; son-Brad Wasson (sp) Joanna Lalich of Highland Park, IL; dau-Terri & John Lhotka of Naperville, IL; 14 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren survive. Preceded in death by her twin brother John; brother Ed. Services: friends may call Saturday from 12pm until her funeral service at 2pm at Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi. Pastor Titus Curtis, of Mountain View Fellowship, Strasburg, CO, is officiating. Burial at Yeoman Cemetery. Memorial contributions to St. Elizabeth Hospice, envelopes available at the funeral home. http://www.abbottfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 1, 2019