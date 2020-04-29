|
|
Phyllis Berryman Washington
Shreveport, LA - Phyllis Berryman Washington, 76, a resident of Shreveport, LA, passed away on April 16, 2020. She was born in Lafayette IN on August 17, 1943 to parents George W and Mary Jean Berryman. She is survived by a son, Robert Washington of Shreveport, LA and his wife La Tasha, children Marcus and Mia; and a daughter, Shawnia Poer with husband John Poer of Pendleton, IN.
Phyllis graduated from Whitehall Yearling HS in Whitehall, Ohio. She lived with her grandparents in Lafayette IN prior to her marriage. She worked as a nurse's assistant and had various jobs as she was raising her children. She moved to Shreveport, LA in 2008 to be closer to her grandchildren. She attended Summer Grove United Methodist Church in Shreveport.
Phyllis is also survived by her siblings, brother Bob (wife Shelley) Berryman of Rice, WA; sister Susan (husband Terry) Smith of Moore, OK; sister Kathleen (husband David) Baker of Tucson, AZ; and sister Janice (husband Klaus) Johnson of Fletcher, OK. She is also survived by nieces and nephews. Her parents and grandparents predeceased her.
Memorial services will be later this fall due to the coronavirus.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020