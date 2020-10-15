1/1
Phyllis C. Smith Brooks
1922 - 2020
Phyllis C. Smith Brooks

Phyllis C. Smith Brooks, 98, formerly of Delphi, died Monday-October 12, 2020, in Sugar Hill, GA, where she had been residing. She was born April 9, 1922 in Clinton County, IN, to the late Homer & Zelda Brown Smith. Her marriage was to Bert W. Brooks in Delphi, on September 4, 1978, and he preceded her in death on May 11, 1990. She was a 1942 graduate of Rossville High School. She worked at Ball Band in Mishawaka for several years, then at the former Gerber-Globe Valve in Delphi for 11 years, retiring from there. She was a member of the Roman Catholic Church. She was a member of the Delphi VFW Auxiliary and the Delphi American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed bowling, mushroom hunting, and loved to sew. She enjoyed butterflies, and was an awesome cook. She dearly loved her family and will be greatly missed by them all. Surviving, daughter-Barbara & Dan Hample of Sugar Hill, GA; son-Danny & Tracy Vellucci of Honolulu, HI; sister-Hildred Scott of Mulberry; brother-Kenneth & Bonnie Smith of Clarks Hill. Grandchildren: Terasa & Brad Martin, Mark Daurer, Julie & Tim Martin, Steve & Liezyl Vellucci, Kenny Vellucci, Lorilyn & Brian Dill. 6 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandson survives. Preceded in death by 6 brother's-Hubert, Royce, Richard, Eugene, Cletus, & Herbert; 1 sister Eunice. Services: Graveside service will be Sunday at 12:30pm at IOOF Memorial Gardens, Pittsburg. Pastor Micah Hudson officiating. Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi, in charge of arrangements. http://www.abbottfuneralhome.com




Published in Journal & Courier from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
