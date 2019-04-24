Services
Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, Inc. - Oxford
102 West Luin Street
Oxford, IN 47971
765-385-2119
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Fowler Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Fowler Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Bowman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Emma Bowman


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Phyllis Emma Bowman Obituary
Phyllis Emma Bowman, 77, of Fowler, IN, passed away at Visiting Nurse Hospice Home in Ft. Wayne, IN 4:15 PM Monday April 22, 2019. She had resided with her daughter, Loretta Cole in Ossian, IN the past six months before moving to the hospice facility 4 days ago. Phyllis was born in San Diego, CA October 6, 1941 the daughter of the late Charles and Tressa (Bubor) Pinkham and graduated from Benton Central High School later in her life. She married Lawrence E. "Buck" Bowman at Jacumba, CA October 5, 1958 and he preceded her in death March 9, 1997. Phyllis was a homemaker and a member of the Fowler Baptist Church. Surviving are three daughters, Loretta E. Cole (Philip) of Ossian, IN; Kathleen E. McCue (Randy Hastings) of Montezuma, IN; Darlene E. Schutter (Ted) of Pine Village, IN and by a son, Edward L. Bowman of Fowler, IN. Also surviving are 7 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a sister and a brother. Friends may call at the Fowler Baptist Church from 10:00 AM until the funeral service at 11:00 AM Friday April 26, Pastor Tony King officiating, with the interment to follow in Oxford West Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Visiting Nurse Hospice Home, 5910 Homestead Road, Ft. Wayne, IN 46814 or to the Kidney Foundation. Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, Oxford, IN is caring for the family. Memories and condolences may be left at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, Inc. - Oxford
Download Now