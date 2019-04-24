Phyllis Emma Bowman, 77, of Fowler, IN, passed away at Visiting Nurse Hospice Home in Ft. Wayne, IN 4:15 PM Monday April 22, 2019. She had resided with her daughter, Loretta Cole in Ossian, IN the past six months before moving to the hospice facility 4 days ago. Phyllis was born in San Diego, CA October 6, 1941 the daughter of the late Charles and Tressa (Bubor) Pinkham and graduated from Benton Central High School later in her life. She married Lawrence E. "Buck" Bowman at Jacumba, CA October 5, 1958 and he preceded her in death March 9, 1997. Phyllis was a homemaker and a member of the Fowler Baptist Church. Surviving are three daughters, Loretta E. Cole (Philip) of Ossian, IN; Kathleen E. McCue (Randy Hastings) of Montezuma, IN; Darlene E. Schutter (Ted) of Pine Village, IN and by a son, Edward L. Bowman of Fowler, IN. Also surviving are 7 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a sister and a brother. Friends may call at the Fowler Baptist Church from 10:00 AM until the funeral service at 11:00 AM Friday April 26, Pastor Tony King officiating, with the interment to follow in Oxford West Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Visiting Nurse Hospice Home, 5910 Homestead Road, Ft. Wayne, IN 46814 or to the Kidney Foundation. Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, Oxford, IN is caring for the family. Memories and condolences may be left at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary