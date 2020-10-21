1/1
Phyllis G. Phillips
Phyllis G. Phillips

Lafayette - Phyllis Geneva (Bolyard) Phillips' spirit and soul were set free from their earthly journey October 20, 2020 at the age of 92 at Traylor Nursing Home in Roanoke, AL.

Phyllis graduated from Jefferson High School in 1947, was a member of the Cario Home Ec Club and an active supporter of Brownies & Girl Scouts.

She married Richard Phillips on August 30, 1947 and the couple have one daughter; Claudia Burgess of Roanoke, AL.

Phyllis worked at Lafayette Bank and Trust and later retired from Purdue University.

An avid letter writer, Phyllis loved keeping in touch with those she loved, cards with her typed letters were never in short supply. Phyllis also enjoyed quilting and spending time with her grandchildren and much to her delight great grandchildren and & a great-great-grandchild.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers and 4 sisters and her husband Richard Phillips. She is survived by her daughter Claudia Burgess (Terry) of Roanoke, AL, 2 grandchildren: Heather Reece (Edward) of Woodland, AL and Heath Burgess of Roanoke, AL, 9 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.

Friends may call at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Lafayette from 10:30 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM Tuesday October 27, Fr. Jeff Martin officiating. Entombment will follow the Mass in Tippecanoe Memory Gardens Mausoleum. Memorials may be made to St. Lawrence Catholic Church of Lafayette. COVID 19 precautions will be observed with social distancing and the wearing of masks. Please leave memories and condolences at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home is honored to serve the Phillips family.






Published in Journal & Courier from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.
October 22, 2020
My condolences. It was a pleasure to have had the opportunity to meet her.
Peetie R Remaly
