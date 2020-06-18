Phyllis Graves
Lafayette - Phyllis Jean Graves. 73, of Lafayette passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at her residence.
She was born December 11, 1946 in Valparaiso, IN, to the late Raymond and Evelyn Falls. Phyllis worked as a Secretary in Agronomy at Purdue University before retiring in 2007.
On November 7, 1964 she married Vernon L. Graves in Hartsville, TN. He preceded her in death on November 11, 2005.
Phyllis enjoyed playing the slot machines at the Casino, shopping, traveling and cooking.
She is survived by her son Darryl Graves and sister-in-law Pamela Ponto.
Along with her husband, Vernon, she is preceded in death by her parents, son Robert William Graves and brother-in-law Donald Ponto.
Visitation will be held from 11am - 1pm Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 1pm. Interment will follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.